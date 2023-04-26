Softball: Alto and Beckville to clash in bi-district series

ALTO - Alto and Beckville are scheduled to face off in a Class 2A, Region III, best-of-3 Bi-district series that will get under way on Friday night.
Game 1 will start at 6 p.m., with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opening affair.
Should a third game be needed, it will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
All games will be played at the Hallsville Softball Complex.
The Lady Jackets are the fourth-place team out of District 22-2A. Beckville is the District 21-2A champions.
