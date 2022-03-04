Softball: Alto evens its record with 10-3 win over Crockett

LATEXO — Alto won its second game of the day on Thursday afternoon in the Latexo Tournament where the Lady Jackets bashed Crockett, 10-3.
The Lady Jackets (4-4) used two big innings to do most of the damage. Alto led comfortably, 6-0 after two complete.
Halle Duplichain went 2-3 with the bat, which included a double. She also drove in a pair of runs.
Meanwhile, Shanna Berryhill doubled and collected two RBI while Kylie Powers singled and drove in a run.
Arabella Heredia was credited with the pitching win. She worked 4.1 frames and gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits. Heredia struck out three and issued four base on balls.
Berryhill came on in a relief role to record the final-two outs via strikeout.
