Softball: Alto goes 3-1 in weekend tourney, moves up to No. 3 in state in 2A poll

ALTO - Alto's Lady Jackets moved up to No. 3 in the state in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A softball poll.
The Lady Jackets went 3-1 in the Lone Star Tournament (Lindale Bracket) on Thursday and Saturday to move to 9-3 on the year.
Included in Alto's body of work in Lindale was a 2-0 win over Class 4A Wills Point (9-3) on Saturday.
Alto, who is coached by Lauren Reid, will travel to Rusk for a 5:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Saturday games
Alto 2, Wills Point 0
Alto top batters: Halle Duplichain (2B, 18,), Destiny Hart (1B), Kiely Jones (1B)
Winning pitcher: Lacy Stephenson (5 inn., 3 hits, 0 runs allowed, 0 BB, 6 K)
Alto 8, Fruitvale 0
Alto top batters: J'Lyria Tyra (2 hits, 2 RBI), Duplichain (2-1B, 1 RBI), Stephenson (1B, 2 RBI), Shanna Berryhill (1B, RBI).
Winning pitcher: Hart (4 inn., 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 BB, 8 K)
Thursday games
Alto 6, Overton 1
Alto top batters; Duplichain (2B, 1-1B, 2 RBI), Berryhill (2-1B), Hart (2B, RBI), Black (1B, RBI), Miranda Taylor (1B), Tyra (1B)
Winning pitcher: Berryhill (3 inn., 3 hits, 1 run, 1 earned run, 2 BB, 4 K)
Alto 6, Leonard 5
Alto top batters: Duplichain (2B, 1B, 3 RBI), Berryhill (1B, RBI), Black (1B), Hart (1B), Stephenson (1B).
Lindale 5, Alto 3
Alto top batters: Tyra (2B, RBI), Hart (2B), Duplichain (1B), Stephenson (1B), Jones (2 RBI)
Losing pitcher: Stephenson (4 inn., 5 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned runs, 3 BB, 1 K)
