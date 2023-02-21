SHELBYVILLE - The Alto Lady Jacket softball team improved to 5-1 on the year after winning the Shelbyville Tournament over the weekend.
Two of the Lady Jacket wins came against Class 4A schools.
Alto beat Athens, 8-3 on Thursday and turned back Pittsburg's Lady Pirates, 7-4, on Saturday.
In the win over Athens, Alto led, 3-2, before plating five runners in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach for the Lady Hornets.
Halle Duplichain went 2-2 and clubbed a pair of doubles while driving in two runs and Jamia Tyra went 2-3 with an RBI.
Shanna Berryhill ripped a double and drove in three of the Lady Jacket runs,.
Ashley Black singled and knocked in a run for Alto.
Freshman Lacy Stephenson was the winning pitcher. She gave up one earned run on five hits, struck out three and walked one.
Against Pittsburg, J'Lyia Tyra went 2-2 while Duplichanin and Stephenson each belted singles and drove in two runs.
Destiny Hart smacked a base knock and had one RBI.
Pittsburg took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third frame, but the Lady Jackets reclaimed the advantage after scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Stephenson earned the win in the circle. She didn't allow any earned runs while giving up a couple of hits in two innings of work. Stephenson fanned four and didn't walk anyone.
Alto is scheduled to host Pollok Central (5-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
