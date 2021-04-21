Softball: Bailey pitches Brook Hill to win over Grace

BULLARD — Callie Bailey scattered five hits and fanned nine to help propel Brook Hill to a 13-2 (five innings, mercy rule) triumph over Grace Community on Monday at Schwab Field.
Bailey went the distance in the circle for the Lady Guard (9-4-1, 5-0). She gave up five hits, two runs, both earned and walked one.
Brook Hill score six times in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively to force the Cougars to tap out early.
Landry McNeel collected two hits for the Lady Guard while Bailey clubbed an inside-the-park home run in the fourth that drove in three runs.
McKenna Lovelady tripled and had three RBI, with Sophia Arno stroking a base hit and driving in three.
Brook Hill had six hits in the game, one more than Grace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.