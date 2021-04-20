Softball: Berryhill, Lady Jackets bury Kennard, 17-2

ALTO — Shanna Berryhill and the Alto Lady Jackets put the hurt on Kennard on Monday night by charging past the Lady Tigers, 17-2 (four innings).
Berryhill nearly hit for the cycle — she lacked only a single — in blasting a home run, triple and double in four official trips to the plate. She also drove in three runs.
In the circle, Berryhill hurled a complete game to get the win. She gave up two runs, both earned on three hits. Berryhill fanned five and issued two free passes.
Jayda Lawrence tripled and had a base hit while collecting three RBI and Kylee Powers stroked a double to go along with a base knock. Powers drove in two runs.
Reanna Guinn contributed two singles and a RBI to the Alto cause.
The Lady Jackets improved to 17-8, 4-3, while Kennard headed home with a 4-9-1, 2-1 worksheet.
