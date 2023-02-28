ARP - Troup opened the District 16-4A portion of its schedule on Tuesday night in Arp where Troup handed the home team an 11-1 defeat.
The game was official after five innings due to the run rule.
Of Troup's nine hits, eight were of the extra-base variety.
Bailey Blanton stroked a home run and a double and drove in three runs to give Troup a boost at the plate.
Adding a double and a single and driving in four runs was Taylor Gillispie.
Tara Wells accounted for a double and a base hit while Karsyn Williamson clubbed a double and had two RBI.
MaKayla Spencer also got in on the offensive fireworks for Troup by collecting a two-base knock and two RBI, with Sydnie Dickey clouting a double.
Gillispie was the winning pitcher. She went the distance and gave up one earned on one hit. Gillispie struck out four and didn't walk anyone.
Troup (5-4, 1-0) will take on Hawkins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Tyler Legacy Rose City Classic.
