Softball: Brook Hill cruises to blowout win in district opener, Miller fans 13 drives in 5

BULLARD - Brook Hill opened conference play by leveling Dallas Christian 14-0 at Schwab Field on Monday.
Sophomore Karmen Miller had a huge day for the Lady Guard (11-2, 1-0). At the plate she recorded three hits, which was highlighted a two-run triple. Miller drove in five of her team's.
In the circle Miller earned the win while allowing only two hits over five frames and fanning 13 batters.
Blair Brister and Menah Harley collected three hits each for Brook Hill. One of Harley's hits was a triple.
Lady Guard team members that drove in at least one run included McKeila Lunsford, Bethany Lavender, Gracie Dawson and Harley.
Lady Guard batters amassed 12 hits in the game.
