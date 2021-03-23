Softball: Brook Hill crushes Kerens, 14-4

BULLARD — Brook Hill raced out to an 8-0 lead after three innings as the Lady Guard went on to run rule (5 innings) Kerens, 14-4, on Monday.
McKenna Lovelady got the start in the circle and pitched three innings to chalk up the win. She kept Kerens scoreless, allowed just two hits and struck out three.
Callie Bailey pitch the final-two segments and allowed four runs (earned) on three hits. Bailey walked four and struck out three.
Sophia Arno and Bailey each went 3-3 at the plate. Arno clubbed three doubles and drove in three runs while Bailey doubled and drove in a run.
Maeci Wilson had two hits, including a double, in two official trips.
Lovelady singled twice in three at bats for the Lady Guard.
Brook Hill stole eight bases in the game with Neely Clark and Bailey accounting for two each.
Emma Combs went 2-2 for Kerens.
Brook Hill moved to 4-3-1 with the victory.
