Softball: Brook Hill grinds out victory over 25-win Latexo in playoff warm-up

BULLARD - In a playoff warm-up game, Brook Hill shutout Latexo 2-0 on Monday night at Schwab Field.
The victory came against a Lady Tiger team that is 25-5-2 on the year. Latexo recently captured the UIL District 25-2A crown by going undefeated in conference play.
Karmen Miller proved that she is ready for the playoffs by striking out 17 Lady Tigers and allowing just two hits, while recording a complete game shutout.
Bethany Lavender clubbed a home run and drove in both of the Brook Hill runs, which came in the home half of the first frame.
Gracie Dawson stroked two singles, Miller doubled and Landry McNeel added a base hit for the Lady Guard attack.
