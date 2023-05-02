Softball: Brook Hill run rules Brentwood Christian to claim Area championship

BROOK HILL LADY GUARD 2023 Area Champions

 Brook Hill photo via Facebook

BULLARD - Karmen Miller held Austin Brentwood Christian to one hit and Brook Hill came away with a 10-0 (run rule) triumph in a TAPPS Division III Area game that was played on Tuesday evening in Bullard.

Miller pitched a complete game, struck out 15 and didn't issue any free passes.

Brook Hill led 6-0 after five innings of play before plating four runs in the home half of the sixth.

Gracie Dawson lifted a home run and collected three RBI, with Miller netting a couple of hits, including a double, and driving in two of the Lady Guard runs.

Blair Brister stroked a double and a base hit and Menah Harley doubled and added three RBI to her season total.

Mylee Booth clubbed a double for the Lady Guard, who had eight hits in the game.

Brook Hill's Landry McNeel singled and knocked in three runs.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you