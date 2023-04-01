Softball: Brook Hill steamrolls McKinney Christian 15-0

BULLARD - Brook Hill chalked up a 15-0 district win over visiting McKinney Christian on Friday at Schwab Field.
After throwing on no-hitter on Tuesday, Lady Guard ace Karmen Miller allowed just one hit against the Lady Mustangs. Miller fanned seven batters in earning a complete game win in the pitching circle.
Gracie Dawson collected three of Brook Hill's 10 hits. Dawson clubbed two doubles and drove in a run.
Blair Brister, batting in the lead-off slot, stoked a couple of base hits and drove in two runs.
Supplying the power for Brook Hill was Bethany Lavender who ripped a home run and drove in four runs.
With the victory, head coach Anthony Springer's ladies improved to 14-2, 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.