Softball: Brook Hill whips Grace Community, 12-0

TYLER — Callie Bailey stroked three doubles, drove in a run and scored three times to pace Brook Hill to a 12-0 victory over Grace Community on Monday in Tyler.
It was the Lady Guard's second-straight conference win via shutout.
Brook Hill moved to 6-3-1, 2-0 with the lopsided win.
Other hitting leaders for the Lady Guard included Mollee McCurley, who ripped a solo home run, singled, and drove in a run while scoring three times and Landry McNeel, who forged out two singles.
McKenna Lovelady and Bailey combined to toss a three-hit shutout for Brook Hill.
Lovelady earned the win in the circle by working three innings and giving up two hits, striking out two and walking one.
Bailey pitched the final-two frames — the game was halted after four innings due to the mercy rule — and allowed one hit while fanning five and walking three.
All of the Grace Community hits were singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.