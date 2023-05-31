Softball: Brook Hill's Brister, Miller named to TAPPS Division III All-State first team

BULLARD - Post season accolades continue pour in for several members of the Brook Hill softball team, who recently finished the season as the TAPPS, Division III state runner-up.
Receiving TAPPS, Division III All-State honors (first team) were Lady Guard catcher, Brook Brister, a freshman and pitcher, Karmen Miller, a sophomore.
Senior Bethany Lavender was named to the second team.
Honorable mention choices from Brook Hill included Landry McNeel and Menah Harley.
Miller, Brister and Dawson nab all-district superlative awards
Miller was named as the Division III, District 2 Most Valuable Player, Brister earned Co-Offensive Player of the Year accolades and Gracie Dawson was honored as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The Lady Guard trio were also all-district first team selections.
Other first team honorees included Lavender and Mylee Booth.
Willow Kutach and Julianna Mize garnered second team plaudits and McKenna Lunceford was chosen for the honorable mention team.
The Brook Hill coaching staff was recognized as the league's coaches of the year.
