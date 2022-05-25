FORNEY - No. 5-ranked Melissa scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and the Lady Cardinals went on to defeat No. 2-ranked Bullard, 5-2 in the opening game of a best-of-three Class 4A, Region II Final series on Wednesday evening at Forney High School.
Game 2 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Forney.
With the scored tied, 2-2, the Lady Panthers scored a lone run in the top of the third to move ahead 3-2.
The Lady Cardinals regained control by plating three runners in the bottom half of the frame.
The Lady Panthers added a run in the top of the seventh when Callie Bailey laced a single into centerfield that brought Rylie Jo Garner in to score from third.
The inning ended with Bullard having runners on second and third base.
Bullard batters tallied 11 hits compared to Melissa's seven.
Kaylee Paul went 4-4 with a triple and Berlyn Grossman went 3-4 with a double to lead Bullard at the plate.
Hadi Fults had two hits in three official trips to the dish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.