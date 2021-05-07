Softball: Bullard powers past Mabank, 8-2, to open Area series

GRAND SALINE — Anniston Foster pitched Bullard to an 8-2 victory over Mabank on Thursday night in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region II, Area series.
Game 2 is set to beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and if a Game 3 is required, it will take place at noon Saturday.
All games in the series are set for Grand Saline High School.
Allowing two runs (one earned), Foster, a freshman, struck out 14 Mabank natters and walked two.
Bullard (24-4), who is ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 4A poll, led 6-0 before Mabank (18-9-1) finally got on the board by scoring one run in the top of the sixth inning.
Kaylee Paul had three singles and an RBI for Bullard, while Kenzi King added a double and a base hit, to compliment her three RBI.
Berlyn Grossman added a double and a single and collected two RBI.
Also demonstrating her power at the plate was Hadi Fults. Fults tattooed a two balls and one strike offering over the wall in right field for a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Matti Nix ripped a double as a part of Bullard's 11-hit attack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.