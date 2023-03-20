Softball: Bullard ranked No. 1 in 4A; Troup, Alto also check in

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. The next statement will be issued Monday Evening at 800 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 162.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 162.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. &&