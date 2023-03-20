Softball: Bullard ranked No. 1 in 4A; Troup, Alto also check in

The Bullard Lady Panther softball, off to a 21-2, 1-0 start, is ranked No. 1 in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
The Lady Panthers knocked off Sulphur Springs, 6-1, and Palestine, 15-0, last week.
Troup (12-6-1 slid down one notch to No. 25 in the Class 3A poll. The Lady Tigers posted wins over Cross Roads (8-3) and Elysian Fields (11-1) last week, while falling to Malakoff 4-2, 8 innings).
Alto (14-5, 2-0) is ranked No. 11 in the Class 2A/1A rankings.
