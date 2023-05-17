Softball: Bullard to face a top 10 foe in regional semi-finals

BULLARD – Two teams that have sailed through the playoffs thus far will be opposing one another in a Class 4A, Region III Semi-final series.
No. 1-ranked Bullard (35-3) will take on Waco Robinson (31-8), who is ranked No. 8 in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll.
All games are scheduled to be played at Forney High School.
Game 1 will get under way at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the second game of the series scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday.
If a third game is necessary, it will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Both teams have made post season play look easy.
Bullard started the playoffs off with a series sweep over Henderson and followed that up with a one-game win over Huffman-Hargrave.
In last week’s regional quarterfinals, the Lady Panthers swept Hamshire-Fannett.
Robinson owns post season series sweeps over Jarrell, Caldwell and Georgetown-Gateway College Prep.
The Rockettes have notched wins over Burnet and Grandview, two teams that are still alive in post season play.
Bullard will carry an impressive 24-game winning streak into Thursday’s encounter.
The Bullard-Robinson series winner will play either Liberty or Burnet in the regional finals next week.
