Softball: Bullard to face a top 10 foe in regional semi-finals

The Bullard Lady Panther softball team will take on Waco Robison in a Class 4A  best-of-3 Region III semi-final series that will pen at 6 p.m. Thursday at Forney High School. Bullard is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and the Rockettes are ranked No. 8.

 Bullard Athletics photo

BULLARD – Two teams that have sailed through the playoffs thus far will be opposing one another in a Class 4A, Region III Semi-final series.

No. 1-ranked Bullard (35-3) will take on Waco Robinson (31-8), who is ranked No. 8 in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll.

All games are scheduled to be played at Forney High School.

Game 1 will get under way at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the second game of the series scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday.

If a third game is necessary, it will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams have made post season play look easy.

Bullard started the playoffs off with a series sweep over Henderson and followed that up with a one-game win over Huffman-Hargrave.

In last week’s regional quarterfinals, the Lady Panthers swept Hamshire-Fannett.

Robinson owns post season series sweeps over Jarrell, Caldwell and Georgetown-Gateway College Prep.

The Rockettes have notched wins over Burnet and Grandview, two teams that are still alive in post season play.

Bullard will carry an impressive 24-game winning streak into Thursday’s encounter.

The Bullard-Robinson series winner will play either Liberty or Burnet in the regional finals next week.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you