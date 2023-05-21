Softball: Bullard to face defending state champions in Region III finals

BULLARD - A battle of Lady Panthers will take place to decide the Class 4A, Region III champion.
Bullard (37-3) is scheduled to go up against Liberty (34-7) in a best-of-3 series that will determine who advances to the state tournament in Austin next week.
Game 1 of the series will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Game 2 set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
If a third game is required, it will get under way at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
All games will be played at Davis Diamond on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station.
Head coach Julie Murry's Bullard squad and Liberty have both gone undefeated in post season play thus far.
Liberty has won three of the last four Class 4A state championships, including the last two.
