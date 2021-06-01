Softball: Bullard to face Liberty in state semi-final

The Bullard High School softball team will be making its first appearance at the state tournament in school history this week, representing Class 4A, Region II as its champion.
Bullard (32-5) defeated Aubrey, 12-4, in the decisive Game 3 of the regional final series, which was played in Grand Saline.
After the Lady Panthers claimed a 6-5 victory in the opener, the Lady Chaparrals came back to win Game 2, 4-3, on Friday to force the third game.
Bullard will take on Liberty (31-7), the Region III champion, at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the University Texas Austin campus.
In the other Class 4A semi-final, Iowa Park (39-1) will play Corpus Christi Calallen (32-8) at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Liberty is 31-7 on the year and is fresh off capturing its regional final series by defeating Lake Belton, 2-1. Lake Belton won the opener, 3-2, forcing Liberty to win two games in-a-row — by the scores of 8-3 and 5-4 — to advance to Austin.
Like Bullard, Liberty has an extremely young team, having just four seniors on its roster.
Bullard and Liberty, who share the Lady Panther nickname, have a common opponent in Carthage.
Liberty slammed Carthage 12-0 and 10-0 in the fourth round of the state playoffs, while Bullard disposed of the Lady Dawgs 4-1 and 11-3 back in early March.
Bullard is coached by Julie Murry.
