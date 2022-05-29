Softball: Bullard to face Sweeney in state semi-final on Thursday

BULLARD - Bullard (40-3) will go up against Sweeney (30-9) in a UIL, Class 4A state-semi final that is scheduled to get under way at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the University of Texas Austin.
The Lady Panthers earned the Region II title on Saturday night by shutting out Melissa, 3-0, in the decisive game of the best-of-three series that was played in Forney.
Sweeney claimed the Region IV champion ship late last week after sweeping Columbia in its regional series.
This will be Bullard's second-straight trip to the state tournament under head coach Julie Murry. Last year the Lady Panthers fell, 4-3, to state-champion Liberty.
