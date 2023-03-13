Softball: Bullard, Troup and Alto ranked in latest TGCA polls

The Cherokee County-Southern Smith County area has a trio of high school softball teams that are ranked in the this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association Polls.
Bullard (19-3) is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open District 18-4A at home on Friday by entertaining Palestine.
Troup (10-5-1) has survived a brutal non district schedule and checked in at No. 25 in Class 3A this week.
The Lady Tigers will return to district play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday by hosting Elysian Fields.
The Lady Jackets of Alto (13-5) will commence conference play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday by hosting Douglass.
