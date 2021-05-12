Softball Class 3A Regional QF: Powers Troup and Hughes Springs ready to rumble

With three of the top seven teams in Class 3A residing in Region II, it was inevitable that the No. 2-ranked Troup Lady Tigers would cross paths with at least one of the region's heavy hitters.
That meeting will take place this week when the Lady Tigers (27-3) play the No. 7-ranked Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs (24-4) in a Region II Quarterfinal best-of-3 series.
The series will start at 6 p.m. on Friday with Game 1. The second game will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and if a Game 3 is needed, it will get under way 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
All games will be played at Hallsville High School.
The Troup-Hughes Springs winner will face either No.1-ranked Rains or Pattonville Prairieland in a regional semi-final late next week.
Troup's three losses have been to playoff teams, Class 5A Whitehouse, Class 4A Lindale and to Mount Vernon during last week's Area round series.
The Lady Mustangs' losses have been to Lovelady, White Oak, Class 5A Jacksonville and Class 4A Bullard — all teams that qualified for post season play.
Head coach Sam Weeks' Lady Tigers are led at the plate by Lyndsay Davis, who is batting .545 (48-88). Davis has stroked three home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
Batting .440 (37-84) is the very athletic Jessie Minnix. Minnix has driven in 23 runs this season.
Karsyn Williamson owns a .433 (39-90) batting average. She has one homer and has 15 RBI. Williamson is fast on the base paths and has stolen 24 bases in 32 attempts.
Bailey Blanton leads the team in home runs, eight, and in RBI (43). She is hitting at a .407 (35-86) clip.
Davis, a flame-throwing junior, is one of the leading pitchers in East Texas.
She is 23-3 this year with a 0.50 earned run average. In 138.2 innings of work, she has struck out 335 opposing batters, while walking only 28.
Davis is holding opponents to a 0.80 batting average.
With both Hughes Springs and Rains in the top half of the Region II post season bracket, one could imagine the Lady Tigers would be feeling some pressure along about now.
Given the fact that Coach Weeks has always focused on the next pitch, or getting the next out, it is safe to say the Lady Tigers should be at a good point mentally come Friday night.
