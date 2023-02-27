Jacksonville wrapped up play in the Lone Star Tournament in Grand Saline on Saturday night by grinding out a 4-3 win over Harmony.
In the Maidens' (5-6) first game of the day, Jacksonville came up a bit short in losing to Grand Saline's Lady Indians, 5-2.
Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Malakoff on Tuesday evening.
Jacksonville 4, Harmony 3
The Maidens broke a 3-3 stalemate by scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Abigail Conaway, who led her team at the plate by going 2-2, led off the frame by stroking a line drive into left field.
Claire Gill followed by grounding out to third, but Conaway was able to move over to second base on the play.
With two outs, Jasmine Gallegos reached first on an infield error, with the speedy Conaway advancing to third base on the play.
With Lakyn Robinson batting, Conaway was able to steal home, which turned out to be the game-winning run for the Maidens. Conaway had three of Jacksonville's five stolen bases in the game.
Robinson went on to collect a base hit.
Gallegos was the winning pitcher of record. She pitched 4.2 innings and didn't give up an earned run while holding Harmony to one hit.
She struck out seven and walked one.
Grand Saline 5, Jacksonville 2
Although the Maidens outhit the Lady Indians 5-3, Grand Saline was able to push the4 go-ahe4ad run across the dish in the top of the third and then add two insurance runs in the following inning to tally the 5-2 win.
Jacksonville scored its runs off of a two-run home run by Gallegos (her fifth of the season) that came in the first inning.
Gallegos went 2-2 in the game.
Robinson and Hannah Gonzalez doubled for Jacksonville and Gill contributed a single.
Gonzalez, a freshman, pitched four innings for the Maidens and surrendered two earned runs on three hits. She struck out four and walked four.
