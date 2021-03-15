Softball: Davis fans 12 in Troup's 3-1 loss to Lindale

LINDALE — East Texas softball powers Lindale and Troup collided on the diamond on Friday in Lindale, with the home team walking away with a 3-1 victory.
The defeat was only Troup's second of the season.
With the scored tied 1-1, Lady Eagle Elizabeth Palecek stroked a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning that scored what turned out to be the winning run.
Lindsay Davis was saddled with the loss in the circle for the No. 9-ranked Lady Tigers (11-2), who will return to conference play by traveling to Jefferson on Tuesday evening. Davis went the distance and gave up three unearned runs and only one hit.
Bailey Blanton had two of Troup's seven hits. Blanton, a freshman, supplied the Maroon and White with a double and drove in a run.
