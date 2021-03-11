Softball: Davis, Lady Tigers dominate Harleton, 13-2

TROUP — Just the thought of Lindsay Davis will probably give the Harleton Ladycats nightmares.
The Troup junior struck out 12 Harleton batters in five innings on Tuesday when the Lady Tigers had their way with Harleton, winning 13-2.
Davis gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits in the district affair that was called (mercy rule) after Harleton batted in the top of the fifth.
At the plate Davis went 3-3 with a pair of triples. She also drove in five runs.
Other Lady Tigers that turned in key performances at the plate included Mia Beason (HR, 3 RBI), Karsyn Williamson (2B, 1B) and Tara Wells, who stroked two singles.
Troup (9-1, 2-0) scored nine times in the bottom of the third to cement the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.