Softball: Davis nets 3 hits in Troup's 3-1 win over Union Grove

GLADEWATER - Lindsay Davis pounded a triple, a double and a single to help propel Troup to a 3-1 victory over Union Grove on Monday night.

Sydnie Dickey ripped a double and a base hit and drove in a run while Jessie Minnix went 2-3 at the plate.

Collecting a pair of hits in four official trips to the dish was Taylor Gillispie

Bailey Blanton stroked a base hit and had a run batted in.

Troup led from start to finish.

The Lady Lions (0-3) scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh.

Davis and Gillispie combined to throw s 2-hitter. Davis, started and worked two frames and was the winning pitcher. she didn't allow a hit and struck out four.

Gillispie went the rest of the way and picked up a save. She gave up one earned run, struck out 11 and walked one.

Troup (4-2) will be playing in the Tyler Legacy TASO Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

