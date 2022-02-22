Softball: Davis nets 3 hits in Troup's 3-1 win over Union Grove

GLADEWATER - Lindsay Davis pounded a triple, a double and a single to help propel Troup to a 3-1 victory over Union Grove on Monday night.
Sydnie Dickey ripped a double and a base hit and drove in a run while Jessie Minnix went 2-3 at the plate.
Collecting a pair of hits in four official trips to the dish was Taylor Gillispie
Bailey Blanton stroked a base hit and had a run batted in.
Troup led from start to finish.
The Lady Lions (0-3) scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh.
Davis and Gillispie combined to throw s 2-hitter. Davis, started and worked two frames and was the winning pitcher. she didn't allow a hit and struck out four.
Gillispie went the rest of the way and picked up a save. She gave up one earned run, struck out 11 and walked one.
Troup (4-2) will be playing in the Tyler Legacy TASO Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.