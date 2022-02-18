Softball: Davis tosses a 1-hitter in Troup's 4-0 win over Rockwall

ROCKWALL — Troup Softball opened its season by playing two games in the Forney Tournament (Rockwall Division) on Thursday.
Lindsey Davis, a McNeese State University signee, tossed a 1-hitter to lead the lady Tigers to a 4-0 win over the Class 6A Rockwall Lady Jackets.
East Texas power Hallsville (Class 5A) topped Troup 12-3 in the Lady Tigers' second outing of the day.
Troup is scheduled to play Fort Worth Brewer and Frisco Wakeland on Saturday afternoon, on the tournament's closing day.
Troup 4, Rockwall 0 — Davis earned a complete game win in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She fanned 11 and walked two.
Leading the Lady Tigers at the plate was Bailey Blanton (double, single and a run batted in), Taylor Gillispie (double, two runs scored) and Davis (single and a run batted in).
Gillispie, a freshman, was making her varsity debut.
Hallsville 12, Troup 3 — The Ladycats out hit Troup, 7-5, to collect the victory.
Blanton stroked a home run and drove in two runs for Troup and Sarah Neel had a run batted in.
Gillispie suffered the pitching loss for the Maroon and White.
