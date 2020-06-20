Softball: District 16-3A lauds Troup's top performers

Outfielders Kacie Young and Liley Bozard from Troup High School have been named to the All 16-3A softball team.
Ashley Neel, a designated hitter, also was included on the league's elite squad.
A dozen Lady Tigers earned places on the Academic All-District team for their efforts in the classroom.
That group includes: Mila Beason, Liley Bozard, Lindsay Davis, Maddy Griffin, Meagan Harrison and Kylee Krall.
Others were Ashley Neel, Sarah, Neel, Morgan Parish, Hayley Priest, Tara Wells and Kacie Young.
Lady Tiger softball is coached by Sam Weeks.
