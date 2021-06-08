Softball: Duplichain picks up 22-2A Co-Offensive MVP award

ALTO — Halle Duplichain of Alto High School has been voted as the District 22-2A Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Duplichain is a sophomore.
All 22-2A first team selections from Alto included Kylee Powers, a sophomore, and Shanna Berryhill, a freshman.
A pair of Lady Jackets, senior Presley Griffith, and junior Reanna Guinn were voted onto the league's second team.
Honorable mention choices from Alto were: Brionnia Tilley, a junior; sophomore Jayda Lawrence and freshmen Destiny Hart and Arabella Heredia.
The Lady Jackets won 18 games, finished as the district runner-up this season and were bi-district finalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.