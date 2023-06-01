NEW SUMMERFIELD - Following a vote of the district's head coaches, four members of the New Summerfield High School softball team have been selected for the All-19-2A squad.
Sophomore-pitcher Aubree Warren led the way by securing first team accolades.
Garnering second team lauds was Citlaly Juarez, a junior utility player; Lailey Villanueva, a sophomore outfielder and Karlee Andrade, a senior catcher.
The Lady Hornets are coached by Aaron Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.