Softball: Four New Summerfield standouts named to All-19-2A squad

CITLALY JUAREZ - New Summerfield High School

 Facebook photo

NEW SUMMERFIELD - Following a vote of the district's head coaches, four members of the New Summerfield High School softball team have been selected for the All-19-2A squad.

Sophomore-pitcher Aubree Warren led the way by securing first team accolades.

Garnering second team lauds was Citlaly Juarez, a junior utility player; Lailey Villanueva, a sophomore outfielder and Karlee Andrade, a senior catcher.

The Lady Hornets are coached by Aaron Warren.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you