SOFTBALL: Fults, Hooker named 16-4A Co-MVPs

BULLARD — Hadi Fults and Addison Hooker, both of Bullard High School, were named as the District 16-4A Co-Most Valuable Players.
Fults posted a 19-2 record in the regular season while hitting at a .451 clip.
Hooker, the Lady Panther third baseman/outfielder, maintained a lofty .385 batting average.
Berlyn Grossman was recognized as the league's Co-Defensive MVP.
The Pitcher of the Year accolade went to Anistyn Foster from Bullard, while Callie Bailey was voted as the Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Bullard head coach Julie Murry and her staff were recognized as the Coaching Staff of the year, after guiding the Lady Panthers to a 40-4 record and the team's second-straight trip to the state tournament in Austin.
First team picks from Bullard included Teagan Graul (catcher), Kenzie King (infielder), Kaylee Paul (outfielder) and Kylie Pate (outfielder).
Named to the second team was Saelyr Hunt (infielder).
Emma Seaton and Mattie Nix reeled in honorable mention plaudits.
Earning a spot on the All-Academic roster were Saelyr Hunt, Kaylee Paul, Callie Bailey, Lanie May, Addison Hooker, Berlyn Grossman, Mattie Nix, Kenzie King, Teagan Graul, Jayden Welch, Anistyn Foster, Emery Downing, Hadi Fults, Kamryn Honzell, Dakota Payne, Emma Seaton, Rylie Jo Garner and Zaylee Zahirniak.
