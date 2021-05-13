Softball: Hooker knocks in winning run, Bullard stops NL, 2-1, in opener

ROCKWALL — An Addison Hooker double to left field drove in Kaylee Paul from first base in the top of the third inning giving Bullard a 2-1 victory over Paris North Lamar on Thursday night in Rockwall.
Bullard now leads the Class 4A, Region II quarterfinal, 1-0, with Game 2 set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Rockwall Heath High School.
Bullard manged to get just three hits off of the Pantherettes' J. Hall, with Paul clubbing a double in the contest for the other Lady Panther hit.
In the third frame Paul laced a one-out single into left field to get aboard.
Bullard's Hadi Fults and Annistyn Foster teamed up to limit North Lamar to five hits.
Fults pitched four innings and was the winning pitcher. She gave up one run (earned) off of three hits, walked four and fanned an equal number.
Foster tossed the last-three innings to notch a save. She didn't allow a hit, struck out five and walked one.
North Lamar left eight runners stranded compared to the Lady Panthers leaving four on base.
