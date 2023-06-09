Softball: Isabel Torres of Rusk selected as 18-4A Utility Player of the Year

Isabel Torres of Rusk High School has been named as the District 18-4A Utility Player of the Year, after a vote of the conference's head coaches.
Four Lady Eagles, Sarah Boudreaux, Kenzie Norton and Arabella Heredia, all juniors, and senior Madeline Baldwin were included on the All-18-4A first team.
Rusk's second team selections were senior Madalynn Woodruff, junior Courtney Chandler and freshman Aubrey Hassell.
The Lady Eagles didn't have any honorable mention choices.
Academic All-District team members from Rusk included seniors Madeline Baldwin and Madalynn Woodruff along with freshman Riley Collins.
To be eligible for the Academic All-District unit one must have a grade point average of at least 90 during the grading cycles that occur during softball season.
