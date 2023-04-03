Softball: Jacksonville bats work overtime in 13-5 win over Lady Mustangs

MADISONVILLE - Jacksonville hitters had a field day in Madisonville on Saturday where the Maidens prevailed over the Lady Mustangs 13-5 in District 18-4A play.
The victory enabled the Maidens to wrap up the first round of league play with a 3-2 district record. Hudson is also 3-2 in league play; however the Lady Hornets defeated the Maidens earlier this season.
Round 2, Jacksonville vs. Hudson, is slated to get under way at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fightin' Maiden Field.
No. 1-ranked Bullard sits atop the league standings with a 5-0 record.
