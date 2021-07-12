Softball: Jacksonville, Bullard and Troup standouts lauded

A dozen young ladies representing Jacksonville, Bullard and Troup have been named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State team.
Nominations were made by head softball coaches with sportswriters from throughout the state voting for a first, second, third and honorable mention unit from each of the respective classifications.
In Class 5A, the Jacksonville Maidens landed three players on the elite team.
Outfielder Grace Abercrombie, utility player Asjia Canady, and Kylie McCown, a catcher, all secured honorable mention status.
The Bullard Lady Panthers, who advanced all the way to the Final Four in Austin this past season, had a pair of girls, Kaylee Paul (outfielder) and Hadi Fultz (designated player/flex) voted onto the first team.
Outfielder Berlyn Grossman of Bullard was a second team choice while Claire Cannon (second baseman) and Gabby Nichols (shortstop) were elected to the third team.
Bullard freshman Anistyn Foster (pitcher) was included on the honorable mention list.
Three Lady Tigers from Troup garnered All-State accolades.
Lyndsay Davis (pitcher) headed the list by being named to the Class 3A second team.
Mia Beason (first baseman) and outfielder Jessie Minnix nabbed honorable mention status.
