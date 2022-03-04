Softball: Jacksonville comes up short versus Carthage in latest outing

 TYLER — Jacksonville hit the ball much better on Friday in the inaugural Rose City Classic, but the Maidens struggled to plate runners.

Carthage took advantage of the situation by beating Jacksonville, 5-1.

The game was called after five innings due to the tournament time limit.

Among the Maidens' top hitters was Jayden Smith, who went 2-2 and drove in a run.

Claire Gill, Jacksonville's lead-off hitter, went 2-3 with a double and a stolen base.

Adding a base hit each for Jacksonville (0-7-1) was Abbigail Conaway, Jasmine Gallegos and Juliana Harwell.

Jacksonville had seven hits to the Lady Bulldogs' nine.

Jacksonville will wrap up tournament play by taking on Brook Hill at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Tyler High Softball Complex.

