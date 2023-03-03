TYLER - Jacksonville freshman Hannah Gonzales recorded a complete game (5 innings, time limit) shutout and struck out 11 opposing hitters on Friday when the Maidens edged Hawkins 1-0 in the (Tyler) Rose City Classic.
Gonzales limited the Lady Hawks to two singles.
Jacksonville plated what turned out to be the lone run of the game in the first inning. With one out, Gonzales drew a base on balls. Jasmine Gallegos then stepped up to the plate and scorched a double into rightfield that was deep enough for Gonzalez to motor in to score all the way from first base.
The Maidens (7-6) had four hits in the game, with Devonny Ray collecting two singles and Dixie Dowling adding a base hit.
The tournament is scheduled to run through Saturday at Tyler Legacy High School.
