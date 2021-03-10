Softball: Jacksonville takes down Athens in a slug fest

Fans that enjoy a softball game filled with plenty of hits were at the right venue Tuesday night when Jacksonville outlasted Athens, 10-8, at Fightin' Maiden Field.
The two clubs combined for 18 hits, with the Maidens collecting 10 of those safeties.
Jacksonville (5-8) led form start to finish, although the Lady Hornets managed to keep things close throughout.
Guiding the Maidens at the plate were Grace Abercrombie and Bethany Lavender. Both young ladies hit a home run and a double, with Abercrombie driving in three runs and Lavender two.
Jasmine Gallegos had three hits in three official trips to the dish and knocked in a run.
Trinity Tyler went 2-3, with a double and two RBI while Asjia Canady doubled and drove in a runner.
Claire Gill stroked a single and had an RBI.
Jacksonville (5-8) will wrap up non-district play at 6 p.m. Friday by traveling to Tyler Legacy.
