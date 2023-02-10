Softball: Jacksonville thumps Central heights in final scrimmage

Hannah Gonzalez struck out 15 batters and Jacksonville cruised to an 11-4 victory over Central Heights in the Maidens' final scrimmage on Friday evening at Fightin' Maiden Field.
Gonzalez pitched a complete game (5 innings) and gave up three hits. She allowed four runs, two of which were earned.
Jacksonville manufactured three multi-run innings in the game. The Maidens led 7-0 after two innings of play.
Jasmine Gallegos went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. One of Gallegos' hits was a double.
Alyssa Justice stroke a double and drove in three runs and Gonzalez also doubled for the Maidens.
Jayden Smith clubbed a single and drove in a run while Dixie Dowling punch out a base knock.
Jacksonville will open the regular season by visiting Tyler Legacy.
