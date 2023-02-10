Softball: Jacksonville thumps Central heights in final scrimmage

Hannah Gonzalez struck out 15 batters and Jacksonville cruised to an 11-4 victory over Central Heights in the Maidens' final scrimmage on Friday evening at Fightin' Maiden Field.

Gonzalez pitched a complete game (5 innings) and gave up three hits. She allowed four runs, two of which were earned.

Jacksonville manufactured three multi-run innings in the game. The Maidens led 7-0 after two innings of play.

Jasmine Gallegos went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. One of Gallegos' hits was a double.

Alyssa Justice stroke a double and drove in three runs and Gonzalez also doubled for the Maidens.

Jayden Smith clubbed a single and drove in a run while Dixie Dowling punch out a base knock.

Jacksonville will open the regular season by visiting Tyler Legacy.

