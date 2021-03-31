Softball: Jacksonville whips Lady Dragons, 15-0

Jacksonville's one, two punch of Kylie McCown at the plate and Jasmine Gallegos in the pitching circle knocked out Nacogdoches, 15-0 (four innings) on Tuesday night at Fightin' Maidens Field.
McCown, a senior, battling lead off, went 3-3 with a single, a double and a triple. She scored three of the Jacksonville runs and walked once.
Gallegos pitched a complete game (4 innings, mercy rule) and allowed only a base hit to Nyla Hood.
Gallegos walked two and struck out seven.
Other players of impact for the Maidens (7-10, 2-1) were Asjia Canady (3B, 1B, 2 RBI) and Riley Todd (2B, 1B, RBI).
Kloe Richards, Bethany Lavender and Gallegos each had a base hit and drove in a run.
The Maidens had a total of 10 hits in the game.
Nacogdoches (1-8, 1-2) aided Jacksonville's cause by committing seven errors in the affair.
