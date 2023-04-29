Softball: Jacksonville's season ends following two losses to Spring Hill

LONGVIEW - Spring Hill forged out a 6-3 win over Jacksonville in Game 2 of a Class 4A, Region III, Bi-district series against Jacksonville on Friday night on the artificial playing surface of the Spring Hill Softball Complex in north Longview. The Lady Panthers then went out and won the series, 2-1, by defeating the Maidens 8-1 in Game 3.
Spring Hill (28-8), the District 17-3A co-champions will advance to play either Hamshire-Fannett or Vidor (series is tied 1-1) in the Area round late next week.
In Game 2 when the rain began to fall in the top of the fourth inning, Jacksonville led the Lady Panthers 3-1.
Jacksonville had not performed well in wet conditions this season, while the rain didn't seem to both Spring Hill, and that factored into the final outcome significantly.
After scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth to close the margin to 3-2, Spring Hill erupted for four runs in the sixth to take full control of the game. The Lady Panthers' first three base runners in the inning reached after being hit by a pitch, a walk and an in field error by Jacksonville. In fact, Spring Hill's only hit in the big inning was a double to the wall in left center by Kyndall Witt, that drove in a pair of runs. Witt's two bagger was the only extra base hit by either team in the game.
The Maidens left the bases loaded in the bottom of the six and missed a chance to get back in the game. Jayden Smith led off with a base hit, Abigail Conaway got aboard after being hit by a pitch and Chesni Speaker walked.
Spring Hill's Darby Gray was able to get Claire Gill to pop up to the shortstop to end the ending.
The Maidens went down in order in the seventh.
Gray picked up the win in the circle for Spring Hill. She pitched a complete game and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, struck out six and walked two.
Jacksonville score its first run in the third when Gill stroked a base hit into left to get on base with two outs. Hannah Gonzales followed by reaching on an infield error by the Lady Panthers.
Following an intentional free pass to Jasmine Gallegos to load the bases, Lakyn Robinson ripped a base hit down the right field line, sneaking the ball between the Spring Hill first baseman and the foul lin. The ball was hit sharp enough to bring Gill and Gonzales in to score from third and second base, respectively..
In the fourth inning Chesni Speaker laced a base hit to deep left center that plate Devonny Ray from second base. Ray reach base after receiving a one-out base on balls.
Gallegos suffered the pitching loss for Jacksonville after coming on in relief of Gonzales with no outs and runners on first and second base in the second frame. She allowed just three hits, struck out four, walked one and hit three Lady Panther batters.
After a 35-minute lightning delay that took place between Games 1 and 2, the decisive game finally got under way, as the rain continued to fall and in even heavier fashion at times, which did Jacksonville no favors.
It was all Lady Panthers (and Mother Nature) in the decisive game. Conditions were so poor at one point, Gallegos, the Jacksonville pitcher, was accidently hit in the face by a very slipper ball that was thrown by a teammate during between-inning warm-ups.
After receiving medical attention by Jacksonville assistant trainer Kyle Kingery during a brief stoppage in play for the weather, Gallegos, was able to get back out to the circle.
Jacksonville, the fourth placed team out of District 18-4A, ends the year with a 15-16 record.
