Jasmine Gallegos of Jacksonville High School has been voted onto the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State squad.
Gallegos, who played shortstop and pitched for the Fightin’ Maidens, was a third team selection.
Gallegos, who will be a senior when classes resume later this summer, was coached by Brittney Batten.
Previously, the power-hitting Gallegos was named as the District 18-4A Offensive Player of the Year.
Bullard High School was also well represented on the team.
Hadi Fults garnered the Most Valuable Player accolade, as well as being named a first team choice at pitcher.
Callie Bailey (second baseman) and shortstop Kirstin Malone nabbed honorable mention lauds.
Rusk-shortstop Sarah Boudreaux came away with honorable mention honors as well.
Two Troup Lady Tigers came earned honorable mention honors on the Blue Bell/TSWA Class 3A All-State team.
Pitcher Taylor Gillispie, an incoming junior, and outfielder Karsyn Williamson, a recent Troup graduate, received the special recognition.
Nominations for the all-state teams were made by high school softball coaches from throughout the state. The voting was done by members of the Texas Sports Writers Association.
