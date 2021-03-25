Softball: Jasper jumps all over Rusk to start district

RUSK — Rusk found the going to be rough in its District 17-4A opener on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs hammered out a 12-5 victory over the Red and Black — those same two clubs will face off at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Jasper.
The Lady Bulldogs put Rusk (13-9, 0-1) on the ropes early by forging out a 5-0 lead after one inning of play.
The Lady Eagles came back in the bottom of the third to had a three-spot on the scoreboard.
The Lady Bulldogs (9-11, 1-0) responded by adding three runs of their own in the four and seventh innings, respectively to salt the verdict away.
A Faith Long double and a single off the bat of Abbie Peppin were the only hits for Rusk.
Marissa Perry pitched form start to finish for Rusk and was the losing pitcher of record. She gave up 12 runs, four of which were earned as her defense made five errors behind her.
Perry walked three and struck out two.
