Softball: JHS beats Henderson, 3-2, Harwell throws 1-hitter

Juliana Harwell tossed a complete game 1-hitter in Jacksonville's 3-2 triumph over Henderson in the Whitehouse Lone Star Tournament on Thursday morning.
Harwell threw 4.2 innings, struck out five and walked four, to pick up the win in the circle.
Training 2-1 after four innings, the Maidens (1-1) were able to score two runs in the top of the fifth to earn their first win of the season.
Kylie McCown and Claire Gill had two hits each for Jacksonville. McCown blasted a triple and Gill doubled.
Jasmine Gallegos also had a two-base knock for the Maidens.
Meanwhile, Trinity Tyler singled and drove in a run.
The tournament is scheduled to run through Saturday.
