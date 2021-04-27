Softball: JHS falls to Ladycats in seeding game; to play Hallsville in bi-district

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse outscored Jacksonville, 12-8, on Monday night in Whitehouse in a District 16-5A playoff seeding game.
The Maidens and the Ladycats finished the regular season tied for second place and since the two clubs split their regular-season meetings, a seeding game became necessary.
As a result of the win, the Ladycats will represent to circuit as the No. 2 team and Jacksonville will enter post season play as the No. 3 seed.
Jacksonville (12-13) will take on Hallsville (18-6-1), who tied Sulphur Springs for first place in District 15-5A, but lost its seeding game on Monday, at 5 p.m. Saturday at Whitehouse in a winner-take-all Class 5A, Region II bi-district battle.
Kylie McCown collected three hits, including a triple, scored three runs and drove in a run for Jacksonville in the game against Whitehouse.
Riley Todd doubled and added a base hit while driving in a run and Asjia Canady stroked a pair of singles and knocked in a run.
Claire Gill doubled and had two RBI while Grace Abercrombie belted a triple.
Also driving in a run off of a base hit was Bethany Lavender.
