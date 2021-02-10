Softball: JHS-grad Saylor Williams sees her first action for A&M Commerce

COMMERCE — Saylor Williams, a product of Jacksonville High School, saw her first game action as a member of the No. 9-ranked Texas A&M Commerce softball team over the weekend.
Williams a true freshman, pitched the final inning against Arkansas Tech on Sunday.
Williams, who was coached by Brittney Batten at Jacksonville, gave up no runs on one hit, struck out one and faced four batters in the 18-pitch outing. She did not factor in the decision.
The Lions lost the game, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.
A&M Commerce went 3-1 in the tournament, which was the Lions' first action of the season.
A&M Commerce will not play again until Feb. 19 when they entertain Southern Arkansas, after the Irwin Classic, scheduled for this weekend in Commerce, was canceled due to the probability of winter weather in the north Texas region in late week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.