SOFTBALL: JHS-grad Whitaker to play in NCAA World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jordyn Whitaker, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, will be taking part in the NCAA Division I College World Series, which is scheduled to get under way in Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon.
Whitaker is a member of the Texas Longhorn softball team.
The Longhorns, defeated No. 4-ranked Arkansas, 2-1, to win the Fayetteville Super Regional over the weekend, and as a result of the series win, Texas (43-19-1) punched its ticket into the World Series.
The Longhorns are scheduled to face No. 5-ranked UCLA at noon on Thursday in the first game of the tourney.
Whitaker, a sophomore, plays right field and sometimes is used as the designated player.
She is batting .190 this season and has stroked two home runs and has driven in six runs.
Whitaker has played in 39 games and has started 20 of those contests.
A Texas win on Thursday, would result in the Longhorns playing either Oklahoma or Northwestern at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
If the Longhorns are unsuccessful against UCLA, they will play the Oklahoma-Northwestern loser at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.