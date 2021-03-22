Softball: JHS levels Lufkin to open 16-5A play

Asjia Canady seemed to be determined that her Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden softball team would leave Lufkin on Friday night with a victory.
Canady went 3-4 at the plate and racked up a complete-game win in the circle as the Maidens eased past the Lady Panthers, 11-5, to commence district play.
Canady smacked a pair of doubles and drove in five runs.
In the circle she held Lufkin to three runs (two earned) off of six hits. Canady struck out five and walked one.
Several Maidens punished the two Lufkin pitchers with their bats.
Grace Abercrombie belted a home rune and a triple and drove in two runs in what was a three-hit night for the senior.
Rylie Todd and Claire Gill each tripled and punched out a base hit while driving in a run.
JHS catcher Kylie McCown had a pair of base hits, drove in a run and stole two bases.
Jasmine Gallegos clouted a triple and knocked in a run.
Jacksonville (6-9, 1-0) will host Whitehouse at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
