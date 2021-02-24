Softball: JHS rally falls short in 9-8 loss to Malakoff

MALAKOFF — Jacksonville got behind early in its season opener against Malakoff on Tuesday evening, rallied in the final two innings to get back in contention, before eventually losing 9-8 to the Lady Tigers.
Each team amassed 11 hits in the slugfest.
Collecting two hits apiece for Jacksonville was McLennan Community College-signee Riley Todd, Jasmine Gallegos and Juliana Harwell.
Gallegos and Harwell drove in two runs each.
Todd and Harwell stroked triples for the Maidens, with Asjia Canady, Trinity Tyler and Gallegos adding doubles.
Harwell took the loss in the circle after working the first 1.2 frames and giving up four runs, all earned, on three hits. She walked three and didn't strike out anyone.
Gallegos pitched the final 4.1 innings.
